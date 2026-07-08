Kylie Jenner revives "King Kylie" era with cheeky Dunkin collab: "Everybody loves it"

Los Angeles, California - The world will run on King Kylie thanks to Kylie Jenner 's latest collaboration with Dunkin'!

Kylie Jenner paid homage to her "King Kylie" era with her latest partnership. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

On July 8, the popular coffee brand dropped a new line of summer drinks, the King Kylie Collection, in lieu of its partnership with the Khy founder.

Dunkin' dropped a cheeky ad to commemorate the launch.

In it, Kylie sits in a boardroom meeting while sporting her signature pink King Kylie wig and a matching suit.

The 28-year-old appeared hilariously unbothered while employees erupted in questions on items like "deliverables" and "synergies."

King Kylie simply tells the room, "Everybody loves it," before flawlessly exiting.

Period!

The new line of drinks features the Candy Pink Lemonade Refresher, the Vanilla Pink Cloud Latte, and the Pink Lemon Drop Suncloud Lemonade.

Kylie, who just teamed up with Meta for the launch of her "starfire" shades, told People, "I feel like the whole campaign was really about bringing King Kylie back in a way that feels playful, nostalgic, and just perfect for the summer."