Kylie Jenner teams up with Meta to create her own AI glasses
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has teamed up with Meta for an exclusive line of shades, the Meta Starfire Glasses, Kylie Edition!
The Khy founder's latest launch dropped on Tuesday on several retail sites, including Best Buy and Sunglass Hut, for $399 – just in time for the summer.
The collection – which is available in several designs, such as black with black lenses – are customized with Kylie's personalized voice greetings and prompts to start the day.
Kylie shared with Elle, "I recorded all these little lines. You put them on in the morning and it says, 'rise and shine.' It just felt like something I'd actually reach for every single day."
While touching on the AI shades' minimalist style, the mogul admitted, "A few years ago, I probably would've pushed for something bolder with more going on."
Kylie, who's dating actor Timothée Chalamet, later said of the design, "I've always been drawn to slim, minimal frames. A simple oval shape just works with everything. I wanted that energy."
As for if her "personal style" influenced the eyewear, Kylie shared, "Where I am now, I want things that just disappear into your look. You put them on and they work with everything," adding, "I think people who know my style will see these and it'll just make sense."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner