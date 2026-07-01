Kylie Jenner slashes listing price for massive Holmby Hills mansion

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has cut down the listing price for her concrete mansion as the property returns to the market!

Kylie Jenner is willing to take a hefty pay cut for her unique Holmby Hills as she has re-listed the property. © Andrea RENAULT / AFP

The 28-year-old's lavish home was initially listed from December 22 until June 24, when it was mysteriously taken down.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Kylie has significantly reduced the original listing by $10 million and added fresh images of the mega-mansion.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner is now asking potential buyers for $38.5 million for the seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom Holmby Hills estate.

The description for the property on Realtor.com reads, "Situated on Mapleton Drive in Holmby Hills – arguably the most prestigious location in Los Angeles – this modern fortress is the ultimate sanctuary for the elite privacy seeker and wellness enthusiast seeking a professional pickleball court, basketball court, and a dedicated gym structure."

Kylie has been sparking rumors that's moving in with Timothée Chalamet after listing her Hidden Hills home back in March.