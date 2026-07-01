Kylie Jenner slashes listing price for massive Holmby Hills mansion

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has cut down the listing price for her concrete mansion as the property returns to the market!

Kylie Jenner is willing to take a hefty pay cut for her unique Holmby Hills as she has re-listed the property.
Kylie Jenner is willing to take a hefty pay cut for her unique Holmby Hills as she has re-listed the property.  © Andrea RENAULT / AFP

The 28-year-old's lavish home was initially listed from December 22 until June 24, when it was mysteriously taken down.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Kylie has significantly reduced the original listing by $10 million and added fresh images of the mega-mansion.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner is now asking potential buyers for $38.5 million for the seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom Holmby Hills estate.

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The description for the property on Realtor.com reads, "Situated on Mapleton Drive in Holmby Hills – arguably the most prestigious location in Los Angeles – this modern fortress is the ultimate sanctuary for the elite privacy seeker and wellness enthusiast seeking a professional pickleball court, basketball court, and a dedicated gym structure."

Kylie has been sparking rumors that's moving in with Timothée Chalamet after listing her Hidden Hills home back in March.

The mom of two is also facing some legal issues after getting hit with a third lawsuit from her former private chef, who claims Kylie's excessive workload caused her to suffer a miscarriage.

Cover photo: Andrea RENAULT / AFP

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