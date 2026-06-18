Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoy sweet NYC outing ahead of Knicks parade

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted in the Big Apple ahead of the New York Knicks' victory parade!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) took over Manhattan a day before the anticipated Knicks parade. © Collage: Sarah Stier & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As the team celebrates their NBA championship, their fans have also joined in on the victory run – including the Dune actor, who is a die-hard Knicks supporter!

Timothée was captured taking part in Thursday's parade, sporting a blue-and-orange Knicks hoodie and shades while high-fiving fellow fans in the crowd.

One viral clip from the star-studded event showed the Oscar nominee on a float, clearly having the time of his life!

On Wednesday, Timothée was spotted on a bike ride around the city with Kylie, suggesting that the Khy founder would also appear at the parade.

However, it would seem that she has skipped out on the festivities.

The beauty mogul was courtside alongside her man for several home games at Madison Square Garden during the NBA playoffs.