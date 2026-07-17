Has "King" Lebron James decided on his next NBA team after Lakers exit? "It's going to be fun!"

New York, New York - NBA superstar LeBron James offered no clues to where he'll play his record-extending 24th season as he appeared live at the Fanatics Fest sports fan festival in New York on Thursday.

LeBron James speaks onstage during the "Mind the Game" panel at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on Thursday in New York City. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

James taped an episode of his "Mind the Game" podcast before a jam-packed audience as part of the event, but he dashed hopes that he'd reveal his next team almost as soon as he and co-host Tyrese Haliburton took the stage.

Indiana Pacers star Haliburton drew a big cheer when he opened proceedings by asking James if he had a decision to announce.

"We just talked about this in the back," James said.

"OK, OK, I'll leave it alone," Haliburton replied.

The destination of the NBA's all-time leading scorer – a four-time champion and four-time Most Valuable Player – has been the focus of feverish speculation since he announced in June that he would leave the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent after eight seasons and a title in 2020 with the California club.

Some pundits have zeroed in on the Cleveland Cavaliers, the hometown team James led to the 2016 title after winning two titles with the Miami Heat.

But a return to the Heat has also been suggested, along with a move to Philadelphia in the wake of the 76ers' blockbuster acquisition of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

In the West, there's been speculation he could sign with the Golden State Warriors and team up with his longtime friend and rival Stephen Curry, or line up alongside young Minnesota Timberwolves talent Anthony Edwards.

"I've heard Warriors, I heard Philly," James said in answer to a fan question. "We'll see what happens."

In his conversation with Haliburton, James discussed the New York Knicks' run to the championship, his own continued love of playing as his 42nd birthday approaches in December, and his thoughts on how the league will shape up next season.

"I think the East is going to be very exciting," he said in comments some are sure to count as clues to his thinking.

"I would say this is the first time in a long time that, coming into a pre-season, that the Eastern Conference will be talked about a little bit more than the Western Conference."