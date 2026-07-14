LeBron James set to appear in New York as NBA speculation reaches fever pitch

New York, New York - LeBron James is scheduled to appear in New York twice this week at Fanatics Fest, a sports fan gathering where he could speak about his uncertain NBA future.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026. © LUKE HALES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 41-year-old NBA all-time scoring leader has said he will not return to the Los Angeles Lakers but wants to play a 24th season with another club.

James' agent, Rich Paul, has indicated top contending teams for his client next season include Miami and hometown Cleveland, clubs he has led to NBA titles in the past, plus Philadelphia and Golden State.

The four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player plans a live recording of his Mind the Game podcast on Thursday afternoon at the gathering at the Javits Center.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is slated to be his co-host.

On Friday afternoon, James is set to record his talk show The Shop at the festival. He appeared at the event last year to speak about the show.

If James did announce his choice for a new team at the event, it would not be the first time his selection had been hot video news.

In 2010, a week after becoming a free agent by leaving Cleveland, James appeared on a live ESPN special called The Decision where he revealed he was going to sign with the Miami Heat.