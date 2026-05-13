Lakers reveal plans for future amid LeBron James retirement speculation

Los Angeles, California - The Los Angeles Lakers would be thrilled to have LeBron James back if the superstar opts to play a 24th NBA season but plan to start building around Luka Doncic, general manager Rob Pelinka said Tuesday.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference after Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026. © ALLEN BEREZOVSKY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

One day after the Lakers were swept out of the NBA playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Pelinka and coach JJ Redick met with reporters to discuss the franchise's future.

James (41) said Monday he would take some time to decide his plans as he heads into free agency, and Pelinka said the team would "honor" his process.

"We probably haven't seen a player that has honored the game to the extent that he's honored the game," Pelinka said of the four-time champion and all-time leading NBA scorer.

"He's given so much to his teammates, to this organization. And the thing we want to do more than anything else is honor him back."

"The first order of business there is allowing him to spend the time he needs to decide what his next steps are," Pelinka said.