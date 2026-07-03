LeBron James' agent reveals 10 possible new teams for the NBA legend after leaving Lakers

Los Angeles, California - Rich Paul, the agent for NBA superstar LeBron James , said Monday his 41-year-old client has 10 realistic destinations next season after saying he will leave the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James' agent has revealed 10 teams the NBA legend could play with following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. © Luke Hales / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

James, a four-time NBA champion and four-time Most Valuable Player, announced earlier this week he would not return to the Lakers and seeks a new team in free agency for his 24th NBA campaign.

Paul said he has fielded a number of calls from NBA teams, telling James they were a tribute to his career and expected skill at 41.

"These calls I'm getting are a true testament to how you have respect in this game," Paul said he told James in an edition of the agent's Game Over podcast released on Friday.

A large whiteboard showed teams Paul said would be a logical fit for James, including the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves.

In hyping the case for his client, Paul also mentioned Dallas, Boston, San Antonio and New York, saying James would be bound for the Knicks had they not won the NBA title last month.

"If the Knicks hadn't have won, there wouldn't even be no board. He would be going to the Knicks," Paul said.

Philadelphia made a strong case by landing Jaylen Brown from Boston in a reported deal that cannot be signed or confirmed until next week under NBA free agency rules.

Adding James to a starting squad of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Brown would create a formidable lineup, Paul notes.