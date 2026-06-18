New York Knicks Parade Live: Millions of NBA fans flood the street for Ticker-tape celebration
New York, New York - The New York Knicks' NBA championship parade has kicked off in New York City, bringing millions into the streets in lower Manhattan. TAG24 NEWS is live at the scene.
Thursday morning saw triumphant chaos in NYC, as Knicks fans flooded the streets to catch a glimpse of the NBA Finals champions at their ticker-tape homecoming parade.
The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 on Saturday to win the NBA Finals series 4-1. Their first championship title in 53 years sent celebrations throughout the five boroughs.
Subway stations at Chambers and Fulton Streets were shut down and bypassed by 9 AM ET on the morning commute, as fans struggled to get a viewing spot on the parade route hours earlier.
The parade starts at 10 AM, beginning at Battery Park and traveling uptown to City Hall, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani will present the team with the keys to the city.
By around 8 AM, all viewing spots for the parade had reached capacity, but fans continued to flood nearby streets to continue the celebrations.
Knicks fans catch a glimpse of their championship heroes
A sea of orange and blue awaited the players, including MVP and team captain Jalen Brunson, who began their journey at the Battery.
As the team made its way towards City Hall, Knicks fans continued to cheer, dance, and scale plenty of poles in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the champs.
OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns were among the first players to enter the parade, along with Mayor Mamdani.
Brunson brought his wife and young daughter to join in the festivities, while center Mitchell Robinson thrilled fans by keeping his promise to bring his famous truck into the parade.
Check back here for live updates and more live coverage on our social media for the fanfare.
Cover photo: TAG24/Kelly Christ