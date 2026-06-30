LeBron James makes bombshell announcement about his NBA future

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James , the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, is to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, but will continue his NBA career, according to media reports on Tuesday.

LeBron James has decided not to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for his 24th season in the NBA. © Luke Hales / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 41-year-old forward informed the Los Angeles franchise that his eight-year stint with the Lakers is over, and he will play his 24th season in the league with a different team, the four-time NBA champion's agent Rich Paul told ESPN.

"King James," who won a title with the Lakers in 2020, became a free agent after the Lakers' second-round playoff exit.

"James chose to inform the Lakers well before start of free agency tonight out of courtesy and appreciation for their run together, and to allow LA to conduct its offseason business," ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

The report is the first confirmation that James will indeed continue one of the most extraordinary careers in league history, with four championships and an unmatched collection of individual records.