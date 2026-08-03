Liam Payne: Eyewitnesses reveal shocking new details of One Direction star's final hours
Buenos Aires, Argentina – After the tragic death of Liam Payne in October 2024, many questions remain unanswered. Now, two women working as escorts have divulged what supposedly happened on the day of his fatal fall from the hotel balcony.
According to Daily Mail, the women who claim they were invited to meet the former One Direction star at his hotel on October 16, 2024, have come forward under oath.
They say the singer contacted them through an escort platform and then invited them to his hotel.
The women report that, upon entering the hotel room, they were met with a chaotic scene.
They allege that aluminum foil with suspected drug residue was scattered around and that Payne was drinking whiskey.
When they later demanded the agreed payment – about $5,000 – the situation allegedly escalated.
According to their statements, Payne lost control, threw his gold Rolex against a wall and broke it, and repeatedly struck the television.
What happened before Liam Payne fell to his death?
Afterwards, Payne and the two women supposedly left the hotel room together and went to the lobby.
There, the singer is said to have talked about his then‑seven‑year‑old son Bear.
According to one of the women, he also said that money doesn't make him happy.
Shortly thereafter, the escorts reportedly returned to the hotel room because they had forgotten personal items.
During that encounter, Payne is said to have apologized for his behavior. One of the women said he asked them to stay, but they refused the offer.
According to the statements, the ladies left the hotel shortly before 4 PM. After that, Payne is said to have moved back and forth between the lobby and his hotel room several times.
Surveillance footage is believed to show hotel staff escorting the apparently heavily intoxicated singer back to his room.
Concerned about his condition, a front‑desk employee eventually called emergency services. A few minutes later, Payne fell from his hotel‑room balcony and died.
The investigation into the exact circumstances of the fatal fall is still ongoing.
To date, it remains unclear exactly what happened just before the balcony fall and whether anyone could be held criminally responsible for the incident.
Cover photo: Collage: HANDOUT / BUENOS AIRES POLICE / AFP & Tolga AKMEN / AFP