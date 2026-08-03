Liam Payne: Eyewitnesses reveal shocking new details of One Direction star's final hours

Buenos Aires, Argentina – After the tragic death of Liam Payne in October 2024, many questions remain unanswered. Now, two women working as escorts have divulged what supposedly happened on the day of his fatal fall from the hotel balcony.

Liam Payne is said to have smashed the TV in his hotel room before falling to his death. © Collage: HANDOUT / BUENOS AIRES POLICE / AFP & Tolga AKMEN / AFP

According to Daily Mail, the women who claim they were invited to meet the former One Direction star at his hotel on October 16, 2024, have come forward under oath.

They say the singer contacted them through an escort platform and then invited them to his hotel.

The women report that, upon entering the hotel room, they were met with a chaotic scene.

They allege that aluminum foil with suspected drug residue was scattered around and that Payne was drinking whiskey.

When they later demanded the agreed payment – about $5,000 – the situation allegedly escalated.

According to their statements, Payne lost control, threw his gold Rolex against a wall and broke it, and repeatedly struck the television.