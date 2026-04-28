Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter spark fan frenzy with big collab news!

Madonna (l.) and Sabrina Carpenter announced Monday that they will be releasing their Coachella duet, Bring Your Love, as a single later this week. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & ABACAPRESS

On Monday, the reigning Queen of Pop announced that she and the 26-year-old pop princess will release a new single together on Thursday, April 30.

The black-and-white announcement post, which has received more than a million likes so far, reveals the song's title as Bring Your Love.

"We've got something to say about it," Madonna added in the caption.

The track will serve as the lead single for the 67-year-old's forthcoming album Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part II – an apparent follow-up to her 2005 record of the same name.

Sabrina surprised fans during her second headlining set at the Coachella music festival earlier this month with an appearance by the Like a Virgin hitmaker.

They debuted Bring Your Love live in addition to several covers of Madonna's hits, including Vogue and Like a Prayer.