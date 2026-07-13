Margaret Qualley responds to "infidelity" rumors amid shock Jack Antonoff split

Los Angeles, California - Margaret Qualley 's rep has clarified what went down with her husband, Jack Antonoff, amid their shocking separation.

Margaret Qualley's rep has addressed the actor's separation from Jack Antonoff (l) after three years of marriage. © Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Substance star's spokesperson insisted that cheating wasn't the cause of the spouses' split after three years of marriage.

Margaret's rep told People, "The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship."

The statement continued, "They have deep love and care for one another. There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy."

Margaret wed the Bleachers singer in August 2023 after getting engaged the year prior.

After it was confirmed that the couple had separated, an insider shared with the outlet at the time that Jack and Margaret had a "rocky" relationship, while another tipster said that the pair are "figuring things out."