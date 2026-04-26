Have Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson split after bombshell cheating claims?

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion revealed she has split from NBA star Klay Thompson after he seemingly accused him of cheating in a bombshell post.

Megan Thee Stallion (r.) has confirmed her split from Klay Thompson after she seemingly accused him of cheating on her. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

In a statement to TMZ Saturday, the 31-year-old rapper confirmed she broke up with the 36-year-old athlete over apparent infidelity.

"I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she said.

"Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward."

Meg added that she's now ready to focus on herself and "move ahead with peace and clarity."

The pair's once swoon-worthy romance imploded earlier on Saturday when the Grammy winner shared a cryptic post that appeared to accuse Klay of "cheating."

"Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'????" she wrote.

Megan first went public with the Dallas Maverick last July, and things still seemed to be going quite well until this weekend.

In February, the HISS rapper gushed that she was "comfy" in the relationship and believed that "God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right."