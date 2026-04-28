Megan Thee Stallion cuts her Broadway run short in shock announcement!

New York, New York - H-town hottie Megan Thee Stallion is ending her Broadway run almost three weeks early! Could a breakup and general exhaustion be to blame for the Grammy winner's sudden departure?

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is ending her Broadway run three weeks early! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion

Megan Thee Stallion was originally scheduled to play Zidler, the flamboyant nightclub boss, in Moulin Rouge on Broadway until May 17.

But on Monday, she announced via Instagram that her last show would now be Friday, May 1 – almost three weeks earlier than planned.

"It's been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I've met so many amazing people in this theater," Meg wrote in her post, which featured pics of the artist with fans and friends after her performances.

The 31-year-old's performance boosted interest in the show, and crowds often gathered outside the Broadway theater hoping to catch a glimpse of the Mamushi hitmaker.

Meg's surprising Broadway exit comes after she was rushed to the hospital during a show in March, and just days after announcing her split from basketball player Klay Thompson.

The busy artist also recently launched her 2026 swimwear line and adopted a new dog – maybe the Houston native just needs a rest!