Megan Thee Stallion puts Hot Girl Summer into a bottle with her first fragrance launch

New York, New York - Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is diving into the beauty biz with the launch of her first fragrance, Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum.

Megan Thee Stallion just launched her first fragrance: Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum. Are you ready to bring your Hot Girl Summer look to the next level? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@MeganTheeStallion & Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer The Orchid Vetiver Eau de Parfum CPS

Rapper and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion is adding to her brand by bottling the vibe.

Starting June 5, fans can get their paws on the artist's first signature scent, fittingly called Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum.

Meg created the limited-edition unisex scent in partnership with the beauty giant Coty, per their joint press release.

"Perfume is the last thing you put on, but it's the first thing people remember," Megan said.

"If you've ever hugged me, chances are you've asked what I was wearing, and now I can finally say it's my own fragrance. Launching Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum really gave me the opportunity to develop a scent that captures my essence and also brings one of my favorite beauty essentials to life in a way that's true to me."

The notes of the rapper's first scent are based on Meg's personal preferences: creamy coconut milk, orchid blooms, and warm vetiver oil.

Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer vibe isn't limited to one season, and the brand promises the fragrance is meant to be worn all year long.

Meg's first fragrance also boasts a spicy flame-shaped bottle and comes in two sizes: 90 ml ($84) and 10ml ($29).