Megan Thee Stallion surprises Love Island USA and hosts steamy challenge after Klay Thompson split

Fiji - Megan Thee Stallion brought some Hot Girl Summer energy to the villa as she made a surprise appearance on Sunday night's episode of Love Island USA .

Megan Thee Stallion turned up the heat in Fiji with a surprise appearance on Sunday's episode of Love Island USA. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion

The Houston hottie returned to the reality series to host a "Hot Girl Bakery" challenge at the villa, pitting the boys against the girls in the wake of Casa Amor.

Megan proved to be the real bombshell that night as she sizzled in a purple lace bikini set that featured bead detailing on her hips and across her midriff. The 31-year-old completed the look with a bold pink wig styled in a curly updo.

And it wasn't just the challenge that she judged – Megan didn't mince words as she called out KC for his treatment of Aniya during Casa Amor and the subsequent recoupling.

The Body rapper even did her own confessional, where she alluded to getting over her recent heartbreak following her shock split from NBA star Klay Thompson earlier this year.

"I'm not having a Love Island summer yet, but I feel like the girls in the villa are giving me the inspiration to explore," she said.