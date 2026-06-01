Will Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion team up for another hit?

Houston, Texas - Are fans going to get another Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion banger? Meg has dropped her wishlist for her future collabs on social media, and per her post, the Houston Hottie wants to work with Cardi again.

Will Cardi B (top r.) and Megan Thee Stallion team up for another hit? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@MeganTheeStallion & Screenshot/Instagram/@IamCardiB

On Sunday, Megan Thee Stallion shared a snap on her Instagram stories that got fans talking.

The pic shows a whiteboard list that said, "Thee House of Tina ACT III" with the subtitle "FT Wish List."

It looks like Megan is manifesting collaborations for her next project!

The biggest name on Meg's feature wish list is Cardi B. The Mamushi artist's list also included rappers Jay2, Doechii, Don Toliver, Tink, Monaleo, and Pimp C.

Also named was a more surprising addition: Paramore's lead singer, Hayley Williams.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B have history. The pair has, of course, worked together before, namely on the 2020 mega-hit WAP and their 2023 collab Bongos. They were also both featured on GloRilla's 2023 Wanna Be remix.

Megan even surprised fans with a guest appearance on Cardi's Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Houston, Texas, back in March.

It's no secret that Megan is working on her third studio album – AKA Act III. Cardi, on the other hand, just finished her record-breaking tour.

