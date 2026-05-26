Miley Cyrus adopts unlikely exotic animal as her new pet: "Welcome home, Teru!"

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus welcomed an unusual new pet recently! The Flowers performer adopted a 20‑year‑old tortoise from Africa.

Miley Cyrus adopted a 20‑year‑old tortoise named Teru. © Screenshot/Instagram/@wagsandwalks

With the help of the nonprofit animal‑rights organization Wags and Walks, the 33‑year‑old took the reptile in.

In her Instagram story, Cyrus shared a photo of herself feeding her new pet a piece of bell pepper.

She wrote, "Welcome home, Teru."

The organization doesn't typically rescue tortoises.

Rather, it focuses on stray dogs and finds them loving homes.

"You truly never know who you'll find in a shelter… This past week, we welcomed our very first tortoise into rescue," the Instagram post explained.

"Meet Teru, a 20-year-old Sulcata who found himself in the shelter system, something even our team had never seen before," they added.

"When we heard that @mileycyrus was hoping to adopt a tortoise, we knew we had to help make the connection happen."