Miley Cyrus gushes over getting her own signature Barbie doll: "Full circle moment"

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus proudly unveiled her first-ever Barbie doll after earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame !

Miley Cyrus has a new rock star Barbie designed after her which she revealed on social media. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus & Screenshot/TikTok/@Billboard

Mattel made Miley's dreams come true with the new Barbie Signature Miley Cyrus Doll, which the 33-year-old flaunted on Instagram.

While showing off her massive doll collection, Miley revealed the Barbie designed after her that "completed" the compilation.

The Party in the U.S.A. hitmaker gushed in the caption, "Barbie represents a personal dream of mine. She's something I'll never outgrow as she evolves with me."

She added, "Holding my Barbie in my hands is a true full circle moment. Now you have a little piece of me, and every time you hold her, I hope you're reminded that I'm rooting for you to chase your own dreams, too."

Billboard's official TikTok page also shared the moment when Miley first saw her Barbie – and, of course, she was obsessed!