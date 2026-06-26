Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour to reunite as dad and daughter in new show after harassment drama

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown will reunite with her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour in a new Netflix series!

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) and David Harbour are reuniting in a new spy series for Netflix. © Collage: Emma McIntyre & Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per Deadline, the two will play father and daughter in a new spy thriller from Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne.

The series, which is loosely based on the novel A Spy In the Blood by Paul Warner, will star Harbour as a former FBI agent who is drawn back into the field when his daughter – played by Brown – disappears on an FBI mission of her own.

Brown recently teased the new project, hinting that their relationship in the show would match the family bond their characters developed on Stranger Things as well.

"Father-daughter is where we live, but Netflix will always be our home," the 22-year-old said.

Though the pair were quite close on screen, speculation about some off-screen tension emerged amid Stranger Things' final season, as it was reported that Brown accused Harbour of "harassment and bullying" in a claim filed before production began on season 5.

The 51-year-old was said to have been investigated over the claim, but the findings were never revealed.

Both Brown and Harbour have acknowledged the drama – without going into any details – and made it clear that it's all water under the bridge now.