Millie Bobby Brown opens up about mom life – and reveals what she wasn't prepared for

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown reflected on motherhood and raising her baby girl in a new video shared by UNICEF.

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) dished on how her life changed after adopting her baby girl last year. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 22-year-old, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, got honest about the times she felt unsure during parenthood, for the UN agency's My Parenting Journey series.

Millie credited her strong support system, including her mom and her mother-in-law, whom she leans on for reassurance while raising her daughter.

"I just try to learn as much as I can and feed it into her life, so that she knows nothing other than girls supporting girls, women succeeding, women achieving their dreams and living in a world and building a world for her," she shared in the video.

The Stranger Things alum continued, "That isn't unrealistic, but it sets a standard for her to know that she shouldn't settle for anything less."

Millie and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, adopted their daughter last summer.

Yet the mom of one admitted that she wasn't prepared for the amount of love she would feel for her child.