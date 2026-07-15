Millie Bobby Brown opens up about "surreal" moment she adopted her daughter: "She found us"

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown reflected on the moment that she and Jake Bongiovi officially adopted their baby girl last summer!

Millie Bobby Brown dished on her journey to motherhood and the moment she and Jake Bongiovi (l) became parents.
Millie Bobby Brown dished on her journey to motherhood and the moment she and Jake Bongiovi (l) became parents.  © Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During her Monday appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the 24-year-old gave insight into the adoption process and the "magical phone call" that confirmed her daughter was coming home.

Millie expressed, "Getting the call, I mean, I will never forget it. It was the most surreal feeling, and yet we both knew in that moment, like that was, that we had found each other."

She continued, "Like, oh my goodness, this is our girl, 100%, no doubt."

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Though the Stranger Things star admitted that she didn't record the conversation, she maintained that she and Jake would "never forget those words."

Millie shared, "My husband and I will never forget those words, where we were, what we were doing, the feeling. And I think in so many ways, that is why that shouldn't be recorded. It's like almost like you had to be there."

Millie Bobby Brown says adoption process was "long" and "very thorough"

Millie Bobby Brown (r) shared the sweet words a fellow adoptive mom shared with her amid her adoption process.
Millie Bobby Brown (r) shared the sweet words a fellow adoptive mom shared with her amid her adoption process.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

The British star, who announced her daughter's arrival last August, said that the adoption process was "long" but "rightfully so," explaining, "It's a great process and, you know, in fact, it's very thorough."

She noted, "I would say that's probably the longest part, is just getting through all of that."

Millie also recalled a sweet conversation with a fellow adoptive mom who reminded her that there are "two ways to have a baby."

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"One through your stomach and one through your heart, and my girl was through my heart," the Enola Holmes actor continued.

She added, "And, you know, it was just the most magical phone call and no questions asked, I knew we had found our baby and she found us."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown &

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