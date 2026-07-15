Millie Bobby Brown opens up about "surreal" moment she adopted her daughter: "She found us"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown reflected on the moment that she and Jake Bongiovi officially adopted their baby girl last summer!

Millie Bobby Brown dished on her journey to motherhood and the moment she and Jake Bongiovi (l) became parents. © Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During her Monday appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the 24-year-old gave insight into the adoption process and the "magical phone call" that confirmed her daughter was coming home.

Millie expressed, "Getting the call, I mean, I will never forget it. It was the most surreal feeling, and yet we both knew in that moment, like that was, that we had found each other."

She continued, "Like, oh my goodness, this is our girl, 100%, no doubt."

Though the Stranger Things star admitted that she didn't record the conversation, she maintained that she and Jake would "never forget those words."

Millie shared, "My husband and I will never forget those words, where we were, what we were doing, the feeling. And I think in so many ways, that is why that shouldn't be recorded. It's like almost like you had to be there."