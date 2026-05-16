Olivia Dunne spills how Paul Skenes feels about her new Sports Illustrated shoot
New York, New York - Olivia Dunne has returned to the iconic cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue, and her boyfriend, MLB star Paul Skenes, is totally here for it!
The 23-year-old has made it into the famed magazine for the fourth time in a row.
"The fact that they keep asking me back – I'm just so flattered," Olivia said in a new interview with People.
"This group of girls are amazing, so it's just really an honor," she gushed,
Livvy, who was previously a star gymnast at LSU, has since become a popular influencer with millions of followers on various platforms.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has been by her side since 2023, when she made her Sports Illustrated debut.
Photographers can't get enough of the pair, and they both like the publicity. Paul, however, is an especially big fan of Livvy's bikini shoots!
"He loved it. Yeah, he loved it. He always does," Olivia revealed.
Olivia and Paul were already a couple as students
After the photos were taken, Olivia sent Paul a text message: "I texted him. I was like, 'Hey, the SI photos are out.'"
When asked where he could see the pictures, the former gymnastics star replied with a link to the article – Paul had to catch them online, just like Livvy's fans!
The two met as college students in Louisiana, and shortly after the 23-year-old was drafted to Pittsburgh by the Pirates, the couple made their relationship public.
Livvy was far from the only beauty to grace the famous swimsuit edition, as influencer Alix Earle, actor-singer Hilary Duff, and comedian Tiffany Haddish are also among this year's cover stars!
Cover photo: Collage: MICHELLE FARSI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@livvydunne