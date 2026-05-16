Olivia Dunne spills how Paul Skenes feels about her new Sports Illustrated shoot

New York, New York - Olivia Dunne has returned to the iconic cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue, and her boyfriend, MLB star Paul Skenes, is totally here for it!

Olivia "Livvy" Dunne (r.) and her boyfriend, MLB star Paul Skenes have been together since 2023. © MICHELLE FARSI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 23-year-old has made it into the famed magazine for the fourth time in a row.

"The fact that they keep asking me back – I'm just so flattered," Olivia said in a new interview with People.

"This group of girls are amazing, so it's just really an honor," she gushed,

Livvy, who was previously a star gymnast at LSU, has since become a popular influencer with millions of followers on various platforms.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has been by her side since 2023, when she made her Sports Illustrated debut.

Photographers can't get enough of the pair, and they both like the publicity. Paul, however, is an especially big fan of Livvy's bikini shoots!

"He loved it. Yeah, he loved it. He always does," Olivia revealed.