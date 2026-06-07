Olivia Rodrigo debuts brand-new collab with Robert Smith at Primavera Sound!
Barcelona, Spain - Olivia Rodrigo debuted a "secret" song from her upcoming album that features The Cure's Robert Smith!
On Saturday, the Deja Vu singer performed her "special" single, What's Wrong With Me, at Primavera Sound.
While Olivia has unveiled the tracklist from her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, the rock legend's name was not mentioned.
The Good 4 U hitmaker began her set, "It's really special to me for so many reasons, primarily because it’s the first song I've ever had a feature on which is really exciting."
Liv didn't reveal her vocal partner until about two minutes into the rendition – then she brought out the Friday I'm In Love artist for a duet.
Olivia Rodrigo gushes over legendary collab with Robert Smith
Per Variety, the collab was only known to some industry heads who attended Olivia's recent album listening session in Los Angeles, but attendees were sworn to secrecy until she revealed the news.
The pop star further gushed over the moment on Instagram under an image of herself with Smith, writing, "what's wrong with me featuring Robert Smith will be out June 12 with the album."
"I am still in disbelief that Robert who is in my eyes one of the most brilliant, legendary, wonderful people to ever exist is on this record with me," she added.
"I had the most memorable evening singing it with him at primavera tonight and I cannot wait for this song and record to be yours. 5 days holy s***!!!!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo