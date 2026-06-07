Olivia Rodrigo debuts brand-new collab with Robert Smith at Primavera Sound!

Barcelona, Spain - Olivia Rodrigo debuted a "secret" song from her upcoming album that features The Cure's Robert Smith!

Olivia Rodrigo (r) brought out Robert Smith (l) for a surprise duet at Primavera Sound. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

On Saturday, the Deja Vu singer performed her "special" single, What's Wrong With Me, at Primavera Sound.

While Olivia has unveiled the tracklist from her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, the rock legend's name was not mentioned.

The Good 4 U hitmaker began her set, "It's really special to me for so many reasons, primarily because it’s the first song I've ever had a feature on which is really exciting."

Liv didn't reveal her vocal partner until about two minutes into the rendition – then she brought out the Friday I'm In Love artist for a duet.