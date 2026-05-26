Olivia Rodrigo reveals full tracklist for new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled the complete tracklist for her highly anticipated new album , you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, ahead of its release next month.

Olivia Rodrigo's new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, will be released on June 12. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo & IMAGO / Avalon.red

The 23-year-old pop star dropped the song titles in a social media post on Tuesday, where she gushed, "only 3 weeks till the album is yours!!! i can't wait for you guys to hear these songs."

The 13-song tracklist appears to be split into two halves under the sections "girl so in love" and "you seem pretty sad."

On the head-over-heels side, Olivia has included:

drop dead

stupid song

honeybee

maggots for brains

u + me = <3

my way

purple

Then come what are presumably the more melancholy tracks:

the cure

begged

what's wrong with me

less

expectations

cigarette smoke

So far, fans have gotten to hear the swoon-worthy lead single drop dead and the self-reflective ballad the cure. Olivia also debuted begged on Saturday Night Live, but she has yet to formally release the track.

The Grammy winner previously dished that her first experience of "real romantic love" – which the rumor mill suggests was with actor Louis Partridge – inspired the album, but while attempting to craft her own love songs, she realized her favorites all had a common thread of sadness.