Olivia Rodrigo talks Taylor Swift feud rumors in rare comment: "It was so long ago"
New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has made a rare comment on those longstanding feud rumors between herself and fellow pop star Taylor Swift.
During a recent appearance on The New York Times' Popcast, the 23-year-old was directly asked whether there was any "frost" between her and Taylor after a songwriting dispute early in Olivia's career.
"I think I tried to not let it get to me or upset me. I think I just try to keep it trucking," she said.
"It was so long ago. I think there's no use in harping on it."
The alleged drama went down in 2021 following the release of Olivia's debut album, SOUR. After accusations that Olivia had plagiarized Taylor's hit Cruel Summer on her track deja vu, the Anti-Hero artist was given retroactive songwriting credit.
This was followed by an apparent distance between the two stars, as Olivia, who had previously gushed about being a die-hard Swiftie, stopped discussing Taylor in public.
The Popcast hosts brought up a recent run-in between Taylor and Olivia at a Paul McCartney concert that sparked further speculation online about the state of their relationship.
Are Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift still on bad terms?
"I don't really read too far in it. I think it comes with the territory, and it's par for the course," Olivia said of the social media chatter.
"I think if I dove into every internet detective sleuth that got things right or wrong about my life or any of my relationships, I think I'd just go crazy."
Back in 2023, the GUTS artist denied any serious feud with Taylor, saying simply, "I don't have beef with anyone."
In the time since, the two have appeared to be on friendly terms and showed support for each other at the Grammy Awards.
And the Taylor drama wasn't the only online discourse Olivia addressed in the new interview, as she also opened up about the controversy over her babydoll dresses and admitted it's made her "so upset."
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP