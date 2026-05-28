Olivia Rodrigo says babydoll dress backlash shows how pedophilia is "normalized"

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo admitted the online discourse surrounding her recent babydoll dresses has made her "upset" and exposes how society can "normalize pedophilia."

Olivia Rodrigo hit back at the online discourse surrounding her recent babydoll dress look, admitting it has been making her "so upset." © Collage: IMAGO / Europa Press

During a new episode of The New York Times' Popcast, the 23-year-old singer addressed the social media chatter about the look she wore at the Spotify Billions Club event, which consisted of a short, pink floral dress with puffed sleeves.

Frilly bloomers were exposed as she danced around, and Olivia completed the look with a pair of knee-high black boots.

Some social media critics complained that the look was a sexualized take on a children's outfit – an opinion Olivia says has been "making me so upset."

"Not even for me. People can say whatever they want," she continued. "What's really disturbing is I have worn outfits that are maybe revealing on stage."

The Grammy winner recalled some of her past tour looks, which sometimes featured just a bra top and small shorts.

"That's fun – I felt cool and comfortable in that," Olivia said. "And that wasn't inappropriate, but me being fully covered up in a dress that people deemed to be childlike was inappropriate."

She continued on to say that it exposes a larger problem with society, showing how we "really normalize pedophilia in our culture" and how young girls are taught that the sexualization of their bodies by others is their fault.

"If we start dressing in a way that's driven by fear of how someone else might interpret it, I think we're losing the plot," the GUTS artist added.

"I'm very protective of younger women and girls, and I don't ever want them to be fed that rhetoric."