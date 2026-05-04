Olivia Rodrigo takes jab at former Disney co-star Jake Paul on SNL – and he responds

New York, New York - Jake Paul has nothing but love for his former Disney Channel co-star, Olivia Rodrigo , after she poked fun at him during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

Olivia Rodrigo (l.) gave her former Disney Channel co-star Jake Paul a playful shoutout in her Saturday Night Live monologue. © Collage: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As Saturday's host and musical guest, the 23-year-old pop star recalled her time on the children's comedy Bizaardvark alongside "acting legend" Jake.

"We'd always talk about our futures, me and Jake," Olivia said. "I'd say, 'I really want to create music that explores the complexities of girls my age.' He'd say, 'Well, one day, I really want to beat up old guys on Netflix.'

"We both did it! Hooray!"

The playful jab caught the eye of the 29-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer, who took the comment in stride on Sunday.

"We had the vision," he wrote with a laughing emoji on X. "i told you that you would sell stadiums out and then we both did."

"proud of you fr," Jake added.

Jake and Olivia co-starred on Bizaardvark during the show's first two seasons, which aired between 2016 and 2018.

The Grammy winner would ultimately rise to pop superstardom in 2021 after dropping her debut single drivers license, while Jake transitioned into the boxing world shortly after his stint on Disney.

He went on to gain notoriety for fighting some of the greatest figures in the sport, including his Netflix bout against Mike Tyson, which the influencer won via unanimous decision.