Will Olivia Rodrigo debut her next single on Saturday Night Live?

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo will give fans a new peek at her upcoming album as she makes her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that she'll be debuting a brand-new song from her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, on Saturday Night Live. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

While stopping by The Tonight Show on Thursday, the 23-year-old pop star teased her double-duty stint on the sketch series.

Olivia confirmed that she'll be singing drop dead, which she released earlier this month as the first single from her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

But as she revealed to host Jimmy Fallon, she'll also be performing a "brand-new one that no one's heard."

The Grammy winner has performed on SNL twice in her career, but this will be her first time hosting.

She appeared in a new preview for the episode on Thursday alongside cast member Ashley Padilla. Continuing her album's new pink aesthetic, Olivia rocked a silky pink dress that she paired with knee-high, black leather boots.

Amid the buzz for the singer's SNL episode, Livies got an extra surprise on Thursday with the announcement of The Unraveled Tour, a new concert series that will see Olivia hit the road through the US, Canada, and several countries in Europe.