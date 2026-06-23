Olivia Rodrigo unveils all-women music festival with line-up of "heroes and friends"

Irvine, California - Olivia Rodrigo has launched a music festival with an all-woman line-up of "heroes and friends," including Chappell Roan, Doechii, and Stevie Nicks.

Olivia Rodrigo performs on the final day of the Glastonbury festival in Somerset, England, on June 29, 2025. © OLI SCARFF / AFP

The 23-year-old singer announced on Monday a star-studded lineup for the event, named Daisy Chain Fields, including K-Pop group Katseye, Rachel Chinouriri, and Sarah McLachlan.

The proceeds from the festival, which will take place on August 29 in Irvine, California, will be donated to charities advancing and advocating for women and girls.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Rodrigo shared the festival poster which features a flower of pins, with one saying "Bans Off Our Bodies," referring to an abortion rights campaign.

The post said: "Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all."

"I’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years and I am so ecstatic its finally coming true!!"

"Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls."

"The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends."

"I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that."

"I absolutely cannot wait to scream and dance and sing with you guys August 29th!!!!"