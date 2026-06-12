Olivia Rodrigo gets fans swooning with new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo charts the rise and fall of a doomed romance in her highly anticipated new album , you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Olivia Rodrigo dropped her third studio album on Friday. © NEILSON BARNARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The album, which dropped on Friday, has already earned critical and fan praise.

Split into two parts, the record opens with all the fluttery feelings of falling in love with tracks like drop dead and honeybee.

But as it progresses, Olivia appears to confront the lingering doubt and loneliness before coming to terms with the fact that this relationship – which gossip suggests was her romance with British actor Louis Partridge – will not save her.

She alludes to a brutal demise in the album's final track, cigarette smoke, where she sings, "Give me back my time and I will give you back your heart

I thought that we played the perfect couple /

'Til you didn't want the part."

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love has earned praise from critics so far, with Pitchfork giving it an 8.3 – making it her highest rated album on the site.

Fans are equally obsessed, and they wasted no time spamming social media with their thoughts and theories!