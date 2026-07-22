Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly shares heartbreaking letter one year after his death
Los Angeles, California - One year after the death of British rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, his daughter, Kelly, has spoken out on social media, sharing moving words in memory of her beloved father.
After the musician died last July from heart failure, the 41‑year‑old shared an open letter on Instagram on Wednesday – the first anniversary of his passing.
"One year ago today, the world changed forever," she wrote. "Today I sit here beside you in a way I never thought would be possible."
The hardest part for Kelly has been coming to terms with the fact that she will never see her father again.
Still, she also stressed that the lasting memories of him are a great comfort.
"Even through all the madness we lived through, you somehow made every moment worthwhile," Kelly recalled.
She has never loved anyone as much as she loved her father. Her son, Sidney, also featured prominently in the Instagram post:
"Every single day I catch glimpses of you in him. Your smile. Your spirit. Your mannerisms," Kelly wrote.
Sharon Osbourne remembers Ozzy on the first anniversary of his death
The TV personality became most emotional when reflecting on her life since Ozzy's death.
"This past year has broken me in ways I never knew were possible," she admitted.
"I don't just mourn the father I lost. I mourn the soul I was before death taught my heart its own name," Kelly explained in another post.
She described her sorrow as an "endless ache" that is almost beyond explanation.
Ozzy's widow, Kelly's mother Sharon, also paid tribute to her late husband in an interview on the first anniversary of his death.
"He never tried to be anything other than what he was, and he would tell you the truth about everything and that was him, you knew where you were with him," she said in conversation with the BBC.
Cover photo: CHRISTOPHER POLK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP