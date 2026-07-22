Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly shares heartbreaking letter one year after his death

Los Angeles, California - One year after the death of British rock legend Ozzy Osbourne , his daughter, Kelly, has spoken out on social media, sharing moving words in memory of her beloved father.

Kelly Osbourne (l) and her mom, Sharon, paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne (c) on the first anniversary of his death. © CHRISTOPHER POLK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After the musician died last July from heart failure, the 41‑year‑old shared an open letter on Instagram on Wednesday – the first anniversary of his passing.

"One year ago today, the world changed forever," she wrote. "Today I sit here beside you in a way I never thought would be possible."

The hardest part for Kelly has been coming to terms with the fact that she will never see her father again.

Still, she also stressed that the lasting memories of him are a great comfort.

"Even through all the madness we lived through, you somehow made every moment worthwhile," Kelly recalled.

She has never loved anyone as much as she loved her father. Her son, Sidney, also featured prominently in the Instagram post:

"Every single day I catch glimpses of you in him. Your smile. Your spirit. Your mannerisms," Kelly wrote.