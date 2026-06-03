A$AP Rocky says shooting at his and Rihanna's home "took away" their "peace and happiness"

Los Angeles, California - A$AP Rocky emotionally reflected on the scary shooting at his and Rihanna 's home.

A$AP Rocky (l.) dished on the terrifying shooting at his and Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion and how the moment took away their freedom. © Collage: Collage: Mike Coppola & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During his feature with Vibe Magazine, the Don't Be Dumb rapper addressed the incident in which a woman fired an AR-style rifle at the Fenty mogul's Beverly Hills mansion back in March.

Rocky said, "It was f**ked up. It was hurtful. It was scary, all that s**t. You know? Somebody attempted at me and my family."

He continued, "That s**t was just f**ked up, and it was unprovoked. It was out of nowhere."

The shooter was later identified as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, who is now facing multiple felony charges and the possibility of life in prison.

RiRi, who shares three kids with the Everyday emcee, reportedly ramped up security after the terrifying moment, yet Rocky shared that the shooting "changed a lot."

"It took away a lot of peace and happiness of being able to just be free," he revealed, adding, "I do not feel afraid or threatened."