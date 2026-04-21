Rihanna debuts her baby girl Rocki with chic magazine shoot: "cover girrrrrlz!!!"

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has revealed her baby girl's face seven months after giving birth in a high-fashion cover shoot!

Rihanna posed with her baby girl, Rocki, on the cover of W Magazine this week. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The 38-year-old musician appeared on the cover of W Magazine on Tuesday alongside little Rocki, whom Rihanna shares with her partner A$AP Rocky.

"cover girrrrrlz!!!" RiRi gushed on social media. "baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover! came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!!"

Rocki was dressed in Dior, while her mom wowed in a trench coat with a white feathered collar.

Rihanna also wore colorful makeup and a purple hat as she cradled Rocki in her arms.

In the cover story, A$AP Rocky gushed over the Fenty Beauty mogul, saying that while she's "changed a lot" since becoming a mom of three, she "has always been magic."

"Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth," he added. "Her energy is unmatched – one of a kind. I just adore her."

Rihanna and the 37-year-old rapper have been together since 2020 and share two sons, three-year-old RZA and two-year-old Riot Rose, along with seven-month-old Rocki.