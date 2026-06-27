Rihanna fans slam A$AP Rocky for "disrespectful" onstage joke – his clapback reveals shocking secret!
Phoenix, Arizona - A$AP Rocky was side-eyed after his vulgar remarks on stage, but during his clap back he seemingly let slip that he's married to Rihanna!
The Helicopter rapper went off on a tirade after he made a raunchy joke at the June 23 show for his Don't Be Dumb Tour.
Rocky was filmed mid-show telling the crowd, "Thank god y'all didn't know me when I was single 'cause I would have f***** the s*** out of you if you was pretty."
Fans have since slammed the 37-year-old rapper for the inappropriate banter and revived old cheating rumors.
During Rocky's latest concert, he addressed the criticism, saying, "F*** the internet. First they was saying I was wearing thongs, then they was saying the show wasn't selling out, nobody wasn't coming, then they saying I'm disrespectful to my wife. Suck my d***."
Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?
The longtime couple, who share three children, have been sparking marriage talk for some time – though neither of them has confirmed if it's true.
Regardless of the backlash, it's a well-known fact that RiRi is a ride-or-die for Rocky!
The Work hitmaker was supportive and present during her partner's shooting trial and praised her "baby daddy" when his recent album took the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP