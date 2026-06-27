Rihanna fans slam A$AP Rocky for "disrespectful" onstage joke – his clapback reveals shocking secret!

Phoenix, Arizona - A$AP Rocky was side-eyed after his vulgar remarks on stage, but during his clap back he seemingly let slip that he's married to Rihanna !

A$AP Rocky (r) declared that Rihanna (l) is his wife during his Don't Be Dumb tour. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Helicopter rapper went off on a tirade after he made a raunchy joke at the June 23 show for his Don't Be Dumb Tour.

Rocky was filmed mid-show telling the crowd, "Thank god y'all didn't know me when I was single 'cause I would have f***** the s*** out of you if you was pretty."

Fans have since slammed the 37-year-old rapper for the inappropriate banter and revived old cheating rumors.

During Rocky's latest concert, he addressed the criticism, saying, "F*** the internet. First they was saying I was wearing thongs, then they was saying the show wasn't selling out, nobody wasn't coming, then they saying I'm disrespectful to my wife. Suck my d***."