Sabrina Carpenter serves a double shot of glam at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish wedding

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter proved she's still that girl, stunning everyone in a sheer black Rodarte gown for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blockbuster wedding .

Sabrina Carpenter (pictured) posted a slew of Instagram photos showing off the lacy black gown she wore to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's iconic Madison Square Garden wedding. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

In a huge Instagram dump posted on Monday, Sabrina gave fans their first real look at the custom gown she wore to Taylor and Travis' July 3 nuptials at Madison Square Garden.

According to Page Six, the singer's lacy black look featured a plunging neckline, a dusty pink rose appliqué, and a black velvet bow cascading down the bodice.

One photo captured her flanked by stylist Jared Ellner and actor Owen Thiele, both planting kisses on her cheeks.

She wore her hair in soft, loose curls with a natural glam makeup look to match the romantic, gothic-princess vibe of the gown.

Both pop stars have been close for years, with Sabrina serving as an opener on the Eras Tour and later teaming up with Taylor on a track from her album The Life of a Showgirl.

One fan reacted to the carousel, writing that they've "never seen a sabrina dump that wasn’t iconic."

Just two days after her wedding guest moment, Sabrina was back on a plane, this time landing in Paris for Dior's Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show on Monday.