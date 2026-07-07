Sabrina Carpenter serves a double shot of glam at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish wedding
New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter proved she's still that girl, stunning everyone in a sheer black Rodarte gown for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blockbuster wedding.
In a huge Instagram dump posted on Monday, Sabrina gave fans their first real look at the custom gown she wore to Taylor and Travis' July 3 nuptials at Madison Square Garden.
According to Page Six, the singer's lacy black look featured a plunging neckline, a dusty pink rose appliqué, and a black velvet bow cascading down the bodice.
One photo captured her flanked by stylist Jared Ellner and actor Owen Thiele, both planting kisses on her cheeks.
She wore her hair in soft, loose curls with a natural glam makeup look to match the romantic, gothic-princess vibe of the gown.
Both pop stars have been close for years, with Sabrina serving as an opener on the Eras Tour and later teaming up with Taylor on a track from her album The Life of a Showgirl.
One fan reacted to the carousel, writing that they've "never seen a sabrina dump that wasn’t iconic."
Just two days after her wedding guest moment, Sabrina was back on a plane, this time landing in Paris for Dior's Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show on Monday.
Sabrina Carpenter trades bombshell waves for messy braids at Dior Couture show
For the show, the Taste singer swapped her usual curls for two loose, center-parted braids, letting soft face-framing pieces fall free.
She wore a semi-sheer white lace midi dress from Dior's Cruise 2027 collection, featuring a draped cowl neckline and floral appliqué details along the shoulder and hip.
Sabrina completed the look with the Dior Dioramour Lady D-Joy Micro Bag and a pair of white Dior bow-detail slingback sandals, per The Fashion Spot.
Her makeup stayed soft and fresh, with rosy cheeks and a dusty rose lip finishing off the romantic, garden-party feel of the look.
"She’s the main character, ooh Sabrina, you did it again," one fan wrote on X.
Another commented, "This is why she's one of fashion's biggest IT girls right now."
From ultra-glam wedding guest to couture front-row scene-stealer, this week Sabrina Carpenter proved that her fashion taste runs just as hot as her music.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter