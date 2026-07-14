Sam Neill's co-star says he battled pneumonia before death

Sydney, Australia - Actor Sam Neill battled pneumonia before his unexpected death aged 78, a former co-star said Tuesday as some of Hollywood's biggest names mourned the Jurassic Park leading man.

Sam Neill takes part in the opening ceremony of the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on September 20, 2019. © ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

Neill died in Australia on Monday, his family said in a statement that described the loss as "sudden and unexpected."

The New Zealander had undergone treatment for lymphoma in recent years but was cancer free, his family added without elaborating on the cause of his death.

New Zealand actor Rima Te Wiata, who starred opposite Neill in the widely acclaimed local comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople, said her friend was not scared of dying but he would be "annoyed."

"It really sucks, actually," she told the New Zealand Herald.

"I think he would be like: 'For goodness sake, I got over my cancer. And now look, now I get pneumonia. What next?'"

Te Wiata did not offer any more detail, and it was unclear how recently Neill may have been sick with pneumonia.

Neill revealed in a 2023 memoir he was "possibly dying" with stage-three non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

But he declared himself cancer-free earlier this year, thanks to a genetic therapy that modified his immune system.

Director Steven Spielberg led Hollywood's tributes to Neill, who endeared himself to fans with a modest style that belied his fame.

"I adored making all the 'Jurassic' movies with him," said the Jurassic Park filmmaker.

"Along with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will always have our 'Jurassic' family and Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world."