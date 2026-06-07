Benny Blanco gushes over "real life princess" Selena Gomez!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez 's hubby, Benny Blanco, couldn't help but praise his princess after her latest Instagram drop!

Selena Gomez's (r) latest Instagram post got the sweetest shoutout from Benny Blanco (l.) © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/itsbennyblanco & selenagomez

The Lose You to Love Me singer teased that something "very very exciting" is happening at Rare Beauty with a dreamy post that she shared on Saturday.

Selena dropped behind-the-scenes snaps from her latest shoot, including a selfie where she stunned in an off-the-shoulder, white tulle dress and soft, brown curls.

More shots captured that Wizards of Waverly Place alum posing in front of an ethereal background and getting her makeup done.

Hours later, the producer took to his Stories to share Selena's post, writing over it, "I married a real life princess."

The couple, who are approaching their one-year wedding anniversary, are currently on different sides of the globe as the Calm Down artist is in London filming Only Murders in the Building season six.