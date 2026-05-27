Selena Gomez drops cute London footage while filming Only Murders season six!

London, UK - Selena Gomez bared her back across the pond while filming season six of Only Murders in the Building!

Selena Gomez is strutting down the streets of London amid production of Only Murders in the Building season six. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

The 33-year-old dropped glimpses of her time in The Big Smoke via Instagram on Tuesday.

Selena's featured image was a selfie of the Rare Beauty founder soaking up the sun while sporting natural glam and a rosy, red lip.

More snaps showed the Calm Down singer walking through cobblestone streets, enjoying a picnic, and sporting an open-back white top and shorts.

Selena also shared plenty of pics with friends, including a group shot in front of a church.

The actor-singer is currently in production for the next season of her Hulu mystery-comedy, which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena even alluded to her co-star in her caption, "I've been hanging out with @stevemartinreally too much hence the song choice," referring to the track Keep On The Sunny Side by Smokey River Boys.