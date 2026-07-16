Benny Blanco spills the tea on when his romance with Selena Gomez really began!

Los Angeles, California - Benny Blanco revealed that he and Selena Gomez kept their relationship private for months before going public!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco (r) apparently kept their romance private for "eight or nine" months before letting the world know. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

The 38-year-old gave rare insight into his romance-turned-marriage to the Disney alum while speaking with the Spanish magazine El País.

"We kept our relationship private for a long time, about eight or nine months," Benny dished.

The Hermoso artist, born Benjamin Levin, also let slip that Selena questioned if he really wanted to go public due to her celebrity status.

"She asked me, 'Are you sure you want to do this? I understand if you want us to just be friends.' And then I said, 'You know what? Screw it'," he recalled.

Benny added, "We're lucky because we both have friends and family we've known since before all this, and we're surrounded by a good group of people we love."

After dating for two years, the spouses wed in Santa Barbara on September 27, 2025, with an intimate, A-list ceremony that was attended by Taylor Swift, Steve Martin, and Camila Cabello.