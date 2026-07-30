Selena Gomez and Becky G star in cheeky TikTok ahead of new song: "when Gomez meets Gomez"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Becky G brought the heat for their upcoming single with a hilarious play on their last names!

Selena Gomez and Becky G (l) star in a new TikTok ahead of their song, Te Olvido (La La) dropping on Friday. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@iambeckyg

Selena x Becky being besties? Yes, please!

The Shower singer dropped a cute TikTok featuring the Only Murders star ahead of their joint single, Te Olvido (La La), dropping on Friday, July 31.

Becky is captured in the clip rocking a white crop top, baggy jeans, and a black golf cap worn backwards while walking down the street before running into Selena.

The Lose You to Love Me chart-topper then proceeds to mimic an audio, questioning who the fellow artist is.

"Who are you?" Selena mouths, to which Becky replies, "I'm Pam, who are you?"

The Disney alum counters, "I'm the owner of this house," as the Mayores singer hilariously walks off with his hands raised.

Becky captioned the post, "Hey Bestie," and tagged Selena's account while also writing over the video, "When Gomez meets Gomez."