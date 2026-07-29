Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco pack on the PDA in France – and tease next music collab
France - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco couldn't hide their affection while soaking up the sun on the French Rivera!
The spouses are clearly enjoying their time overseas, per new viral snaps of the two on a luxury yacht.
Selena donned a cheeky red bikini as she sweetly wrapped her arms around her hubby, who rocked a pair of printed swim trunks in the PDA-filled pics.
She later changed into an embroidered white tank top and matching shorts, while Benny wore an all-white 'fit.
The Same Old Love singer also shared small glimpses of the inside of the boat as she celebrated her 34th birthday with the music producer.
The 38-year-old artist revealed in a recent TikTok clip that he took a boat to reunite with his wife in London as she films the sixth season of Only Murders in the Building because he's too scared to fly.
Meanwhile, Benny has teased his latest collaboration with Selena and Becky G, which drops this Friday!
The Hermoso artist dropped a snippet of the song, Te Olvido (La La), on Instagram and wrote over the video, "POV: ur new song with wifey and becky drops in a few days but but ur the only one in the world who has the mp3."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez