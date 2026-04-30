Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco breaks silence on online hate: "I have the thickest skin"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez 's husband Benny Blanco is opening up about the "hatred" he faces online, revealing how he maintains thick skin despite the brutal viral memes.

Selena Gomez's (r.) husband, Benny Blanco, has addressed the slew of hate he has received online regarding his looks, © Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the latest episode of his podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, music mogul Benny Blanco sat down with actor Barry Keoghan – who previously dated pop icon Sabrina Carpenter – to tackle a shallow but persistent topic: the internet's obsession with their looks.

Both men have found themselves at the center of viral "ugly" debates simply for dating some of the world's most beautiful women, per Elle.

Benny recounted a specific post featuring himself, Barry, Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce, and Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater.

While the noise might crush some, the 38-year-old music producer finds the absurdity of it "very funny."

Interestingly enough, it's not Benny who's losing sleep over the trolls – it's Selena!

Benny admitted that his wife is often shocked by his ability to remain unfazed.

"Selena will come to me, and she'll be like, 'I can't believe how well you can [cope]' – she's like, 'I'll see things, and I'll want to write back in the comments," he revealed.