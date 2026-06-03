Selena Gomez teases new 'do and Only Murders season six in viral photo dump
London, UK - Selena Gomez has switched up her hair as she films season six of Only Murders in the Building!
The 33-year-old shocked fans with her red-hot new 'do, which she debuted in a new Instagram dump.
Selena's Tuesday post first featured several images from the set of the Hulu comedy-thriller, including group shots of the Disney alum with her co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin.
Yet the last two snaps captured Selena flaunting newly dyed, red hair with a black tank top and gray sweatpants.
Does this mean that Mabel will be a redhead when Only Murders returns later this year?
The Calm Down singer further teased the upcoming season with a photo of what appears to be her character in a Victorian-inspired get-up while on the stage.
She also hinted at a "wild" season six in her caption, writing, "Wild things happening with @onlymurdershulu while adoring London."
Selena, Martin, and Steve will reprise their respective roles as Mabel, Oliver, and Charles when Only Murders in the Building returns this fall!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez