Selena Gomez teases new 'do and Only Murders season six in viral photo dump

London, UK - Selena Gomez has switched up her hair as she films season six of Only Murders in the Building!

Selena Gomez is a red head! The Only Murders in the Building star flaunted her new 'do while filming the comedy-mystery's sixth season. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

The 33-year-old shocked fans with her red-hot new 'do, which she debuted in a new Instagram dump.

Selena's Tuesday post first featured several images from the set of the Hulu comedy-thriller, including group shots of the Disney alum with her co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Yet the last two snaps captured Selena flaunting newly dyed, red hair with a black tank top and gray sweatpants.

Does this mean that Mabel will be a redhead when Only Murders returns later this year?

The Calm Down singer further teased the upcoming season with a photo of what appears to be her character in a Victorian-inspired get-up while on the stage.

She also hinted at a "wild" season six in her caption, writing, "Wild things happening with @onlymurdershulu while adoring London."