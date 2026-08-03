Serena and Venus Williams snag doubles wild card for another WTA tournament

Cincinnati, Ohio - Serena Williams and her sister Venus will resume their doubles partnership on a wild card entry at this month's Cincinnati Masters, the final big tennis tournament before the US Open.

Tennis legends Venus (l) and Serena Williams will reunite on the court for © IMAGO / Shutterstock

The sisters, who have won 14 major doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals, last played doubles together at the 2022 US Open.

They received a wild card into the hard court tournament on Monday, with Venus Williams also set to play singles.

Other main draw wild cards in the women's side of the ATP-WTA event include 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens and US compatriots Taylor Townsend, Caroline Dolehide and Elvina Kalieva.

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, lost in the Wimbledon singles first round in her first singles match in four years.

The 44-year-old had played a pair of doubles matches before that, but a knee injury saw her cancel plans to play doubles with Venus at Wimbledon.