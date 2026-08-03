Serena and Venus Williams snag doubles wild card for another WTA tournament
Cincinnati, Ohio - Serena Williams and her sister Venus will resume their doubles partnership on a wild card entry at this month's Cincinnati Masters, the final big tennis tournament before the US Open.
The sisters, who have won 14 major doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals, last played doubles together at the 2022 US Open.
They received a wild card into the hard court tournament on Monday, with Venus Williams also set to play singles.
Other main draw wild cards in the women's side of the ATP-WTA event include 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens and US compatriots Taylor Townsend, Caroline Dolehide and Elvina Kalieva.
Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, lost in the Wimbledon singles first round in her first singles match in four years.
The 44-year-old had played a pair of doubles matches before that, but a knee injury saw her cancel plans to play doubles with Venus at Wimbledon.
Serena Williams last played in Cincinnati in 2022, when she lost to Emma Raducanu. She lifted the singles trophy twice, in 2014 and 2015.
Other singles wild cards for the August 8-23 tournament went to Czech Darja Vidmanova and France's Lois Boisson.
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