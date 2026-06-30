Serena Williams suffers heartbreaking loss in emotional Wimbledon comeback

London, UK - Serena Williams ' bid for a fairytale return to Wimbledon was shattered by Australia's Maya Joint as the tennis legend's first singles match in four years ended in a 6-3, 6-7 (6/8) 6-3 defeat on Tuesday.

Serena Williams (r.) made a historic comeback to Wimbledon, where her husband and daughters cheered her on. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

Williams has captured the imagination of the sports world with her sensational comeback, but there was no storybook chapter to add to her astonishing career at the All England Club.

Serena was the second-oldest player to feature in the Wimbledon women's singles in the Open era after Martina Navratilova, who reached the second round aged 47 in 2004.

The 44-year-old, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, competed gamely but after so long away it was no surprise that she couldn't quite roll back the years to subdue an inspired opponent on Centre Court.

She saved two match points in the second set and took a tense tussle lasting two hours and 22 minutes to a deciding set, which she led by a break before Joint stormed back to spoil the party.

Williams revealed earlier this month that a desire to play in front of her daughters, Olympia and Adira Ohanian, was a major motivation for her return to the court, and both girls were seen cheering their mom on alongside Williams' husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.