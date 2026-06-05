Serena Williams adds another tournament to tennis comeback schedule

Berlin, Germany - Serena Williams will take part in the women's doubles at June's WTA event in Berlin, organizers announced Friday, the next stop in her tennis comeback after a near four-year absence.

Serena William has announced that her tennis comeback will continue with a June WTA event in Berlin, where she will participate as a doubles player. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Every tournament I add to my schedule right now is special, and Berlin is no exception," Williams (44) said in a statement.

"I look forward to playing in front of the German crowd and continuing to build momentum for the grass-court season."

Her doubles partner will be announced at a later date.

On Monday, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion confirmed her return to the sport to play at London's Queen's Club tournament starting June 8.

The Berlin Tennis Open begins in the German capital on June 15 and is a traditional warm-up event for Wimbledon, which starts on June 29.

Nine of the WTA's top 10 players are set to take part at the tournament in Berlin's west.

Williams' third-round exit at the US Open in September 2022 was her final match on the tour.