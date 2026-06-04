Serena Williams kicks off practices for tennis return: "The Queen is back"

London, UK - Serena Williams started preparations for her sensational return from retirement as she took to the Queen's Club practice courts with doubles partner Victoria Mboko on Thursday.

Serena Williams joined Victoria Mboko (r.) on Thursday to kick off their preparations for the Grand Slam champ's return to the tennis court. © Collage: Joe Buglewicz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@vickymboko

Mboko posted a photo on Instagram standing next to Williams on one of Queen's Club's grass courts ahead of next week's tournament.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, this week revealed she will make her unexpected comeback at the Wimbledon warm-up event in west London.

Confirming she is Williams' partner in the women's doubles, Mboko wrote: "The Queen is back! An honour to share the court with one of the greatest athletes of all time this week.

"Even more excited to play doubles together! Tennis is pretty special."

Williams (44) is a quarter of a century older than 19-year-old Canadian Mboko, who was voted WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2025.

The American legend has not played since appearing to end her remarkable career after the US Open in 2022.

But she never used the word retirement, preferring to say she was "evolving away" from tennis.