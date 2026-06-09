Serena Williams makes stunning return in Queen's Club doubles after four-year retirement

London, UK - Serena Williams made a winning return to tennis after four years in retirement as the American legend partnered Victoria Mboko in a first-round doubles victory at the Queen's Club on Tuesday.

Serena Williams (pictured) returns while playing with Canada's Victoria Mboko against US player Nicole Melichar-Martinez and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe during their round of 16, doubles match at the HSBC WTA tennis Championships at Queen's Club in west London on Tuesday. © ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Williams rolled back the years alongside Canadian teenager Mboko in a 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 win over third seeds Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez at the grass-court tournament in west London.

It was like she had never been away as the 44-year-old produced her trademark thunderous serve and fearsome groundstrokes to the delight of a capacity crowd, including her two young daughters Olympia and Adira and husband Alexis Ohanian.

After appearing to end her glittering career four years ago, the 23-time Grand Slam champion stunned the sporting world on Monday with her shock announcement that she would compete in the Queen's Club doubles.

Williams' decision to pick up a racquet in a competitive setting for the first time since losing to Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 US Open had sparked questions about the wisdom of her move.

Would one of the sport's all-time greats be able to approach her past excellence, or would she be a shadow of her former self?

Williams hadn't played in a tournament since saying she was "evolving away" from tennis in 2022, so inevitably there were signs of rust.

But she delivered a typically combative performance that will intensify questions over a potential return to singles action at Wimbledon, which starts later in June.

"It was so fun. I had so much fun playing with Victoria," Williams said.

"I never got to play here before; it was always just the men. It feels really special to play somewhere so iconic," she added.

"I had nothing better to do! I got tired of sitting at home. My kids are out of school for the summer, so why not?"

Williams, who will take part in the doubles at the Berlin Open from June 15-21, has not won a Grand Slam singles title since the 2017 Australian Open.